McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.85 on Friday. McDonald’s has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

