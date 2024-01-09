MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28.33 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $79.18 or 0.00169333 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $362.13 million and approximately $28.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.01 or 0.99916507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 83.9390809 USD and is up 12.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $34,495,000.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

