MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,287 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.20% of MetLife worth $96,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 43,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 104,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MET traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 372,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,102. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

