Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. Mexco Energy has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.39.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

