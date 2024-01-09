Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HSBC restated a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.48.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,212.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 55,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 211,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.