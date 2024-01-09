Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $59.09 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,768,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,836,000 after buying an additional 2,295,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 721,357 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,692,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,581,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,278,000 after purchasing an additional 271,919 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.