Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

