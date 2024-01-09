Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. 775,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,563. The firm has a market cap of $99.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.57.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

