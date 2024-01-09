Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,328 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.6 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,296. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

