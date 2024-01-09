Moonbeam Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $312.96 million and $6.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00076414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00028231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,100,756,028 coins and its circulating supply is 810,050,450 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

