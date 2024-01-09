Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $208,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.29 and its 200 day moving average is $294.33. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

