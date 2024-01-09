National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

CS opened at C$6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.82. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In related news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

