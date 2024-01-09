National Bank Financial Weighs in on Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%.
Altius Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of ALS opened at C$18.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$17.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.22. The company has a market cap of C$853.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.94.
Altius Minerals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.
Altius Minerals Company Profile
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
