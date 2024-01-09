Needham & Company LLC Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $42,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,847.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $6,054,232 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after buying an additional 259,144 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.