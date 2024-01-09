Needham & Company LLC Trims Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Target Price to $36.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.55.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in Mobileye Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Mobileye Global by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

