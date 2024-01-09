Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Nestlé Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

