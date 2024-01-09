Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
Nestlé Price Performance
OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $106.81 and a twelve month high of $131.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
