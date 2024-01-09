NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

About NetEase

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.