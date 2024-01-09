Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $5,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,590. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $208.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.74 and a 200-day moving average of $432.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.88.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

