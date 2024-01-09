Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 105,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 188,527 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristina Burow acquired 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,180,778.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,882,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,180,778.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,951,048.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $46,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

