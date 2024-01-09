Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.13.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

