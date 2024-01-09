Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Trading Up 2.5%

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.89. Approximately 25,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 327,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nevro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

