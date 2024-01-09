NFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.05 or 0.99769179 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010732 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009692 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00167269 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003388 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.