NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 30,666 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $99,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 50,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.0% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,859. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

