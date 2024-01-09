Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,289,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 108,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
