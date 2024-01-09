Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 29,289,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 108,094,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 151.40% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The business had revenue of ($1.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,706,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nikola by 16.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 268,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 73.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nikola by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

