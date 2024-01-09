Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Noodles & Company worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDLS. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

NDLS stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.47 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

