Northern Capital Management Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.30. 352,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,653. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

