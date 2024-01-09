Northern Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 19.7% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northern Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,099 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after buying an additional 427,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.93. 107,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,428. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

