Northern Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northern Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.8% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. 143,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

