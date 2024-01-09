Northern Capital Management Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 13.1% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.61. 22,030,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,062,973. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $268.97 and a twelve month high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

