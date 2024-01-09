Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

NTRS stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. 284,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,736. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,849,000 after acquiring an additional 363,747 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

