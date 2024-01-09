Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,711,316. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,290.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after purchasing an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $48,523,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

