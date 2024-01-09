Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.96.

NCLH opened at $17.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 2.61. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

