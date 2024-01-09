Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 4.9%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.90. 4,046,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 9,664,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $567.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novavax by 41.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Novavax by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

