Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler THomas Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.2% in the third quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

