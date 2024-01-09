Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.94

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1254653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Nutanix Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,324 shares of company stock valued at $11,114,270. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

