Nutanix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 8,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 4,565 call options.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 24,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,358,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,324 shares of company stock worth $11,114,270. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. 1,203,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,958. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

