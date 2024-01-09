Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 818,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,342 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.49. 57,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

