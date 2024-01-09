Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMT opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.