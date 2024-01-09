Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE JMM opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
