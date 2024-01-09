Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMI opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

