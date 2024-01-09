Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NBB opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
