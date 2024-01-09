Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBB opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

