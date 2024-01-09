NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 1,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

NWTN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NWTN in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in NWTN during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

