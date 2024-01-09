NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015982 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,719.01 or 0.99916507 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009633 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00169333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003396 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

