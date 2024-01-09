OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.80.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,877 shares of company stock worth $38,057. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 115,464.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,677,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $131,979,000 after acquiring an additional 835,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,603,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,598,000 after acquiring an additional 220,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,295,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,680,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,660,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,170,000 after acquiring an additional 308,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

