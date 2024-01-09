OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.72

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 78057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

OmniAb Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,427,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,214.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of OmniAb by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 743,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 57,212 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in OmniAb by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in OmniAb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in OmniAb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

