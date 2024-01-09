Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Macquarie currently has $100.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after buying an additional 749,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after buying an additional 337,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,745,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,437,000 after buying an additional 374,874 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after buying an additional 72,036 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.