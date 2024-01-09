OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $16.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -195.97 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

