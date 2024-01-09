Oppenheimer Increases Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $695.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $675.00 to $695.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Shares of COST stock opened at $661.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $614.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.38. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $293.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,803 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

