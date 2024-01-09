Oppenheimer Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. CL King decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $7,324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $5,868,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

