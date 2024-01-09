OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Gap Down to $4.71

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $4.52. OppFi shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 18,986 shares traded.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on OppFi from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

OppFi Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $517.94 million, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.29.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.33 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. Research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 490.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

